BALTIMORE (AP) — DeJuan Clayton had 20 points, including making 10 of 10 at the free-throw line, as Coppin State beat Norfolk State 81-71 on Saturday.

Clayton added seven rebounds and six assists. Kenan Sarvan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Coppin State (5-9, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Anthony Tarke added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Cardaci and Koby Thomas had 11 points each.