Clas takes fourth to lead Darien at state cross country championships

Mairead Clas was again near the front of the pack as she led the Darien girls cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the CIAC Class L championships Saturday at Wickham Park in Manchester.

Clas, a sophomore, finished the 5,000-meter course in 19:20 to take fourth in the individual standings. Her time was a 23-second drop from last year when she took fifth place in 19:43.

Freshman Charlotte Moody also had a big day for the Blue Wave, finishing 14th with a time of 20:40.

As a team, Darien posted a score of 112 and finished fourth behind Class L champion New Canaan (56), runner-up Simsbury (62), and Wilton (99). Pomperaug (145) was fifth.

The Blue Wave’s performance bodes well for the future, as their top five finishers included three sophomores and two freshmen.

Freshman Avery Johnson was 25th in 21:09; sophomore Julianne Teitler was 30th in 21:21; and sophomore Hope Johnson was 39th in 21:59.

Senior Lily Johnston took 49th place in 22:35, while Noelle Kennedy, another senior, was 57th in 23:11.

The Darien girls qualified as a team for the State Open, which will begin at 2 p.m., Friday, at Wickham Park.

For the Darien boys cross country team, senior Cormac Brown had the top finish as he was 24th in 17:42.

As a team, the Wave was 12th with a score of 311.

Sophomore Evan O’Rourke was 40th in 18:04, with sophomore Luke Riordan 60th (18:29), senior Matt Guttuso 92nd (19:12), and senior Aidan O’Rourke 101st (19:28) to round out the scoring.

A pair of sophomores finished the Wave’s day, as Jack Walsh was 118th (19:52) and Ryan Jones was 125th (19:58).

