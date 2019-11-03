Clas stars as Darien girls cross country runs ninth at State Open

MANCHESTER - Darien’s Mairead Clas added another fine performance to her impressive sophomore season as she finished 10th at the CIAC State Open girls cross country race Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester.

Clas covered the 5,000-meter course in 19:24 to lead the Blue Wave, which was ninth in the team rankings with a score of 274.

Darien received a strong showing from its younger athletes, as five of the seven runners in competition, including all five scorers, are underclassmen.

Freshman Charlotte Moody was the second Darien runner across the finish line, taking 42nd with a time of 20:30.

Freshman Avery Johnson was 109th (21:42), sophomore Julianne Teitler was 116th (21:48), and sophomore Hope Johnson was 121st (21:58) to round out the Wave’s scoring.

Senior Lily Johnston was 165th (23:22) and senior Noelle Kennedy was 172nd (23:45).

Hall won the team championship with a score of 110, followed by Simsbury (136) and Trumbull (155) in the top three. The FCIAC had seven teams in the top 10.

Mari Noble of Greenwich won the individual championship with a time of 18:13, as she held off Pomperaug’s Kate Wiser (18:23) for the top spot.

CIAC State Open

Friday, Nov. 1, at Wickham Park, Manchester

Team results: 1 Hall 110; 2 Simsbury 136; 3 Trumbull 155; 4 New Canaan 173; 5 Danbury 173; 6 Glastonbury 193; 7 Ridgefield 207; 8 Wilton 274; 9 Darien 274; 10 Greenwich 278.

Darien runners (5K race): 10 Mairead Clas, 19:24; 42 Charlotte Moody, 20:30; 109 Avery Johnson, 21:42; 116 Julianne Teitler, 21:48; 121 Hope Johnson, 21:58; 165 Lily Johnston, 23:22; 172 Noelle Kennedy, 23:45.

