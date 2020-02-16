Clark guides Albany to 66-60 victory over Maine

Recommended Video:

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Ahmad Clark finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Albany held off Maine 66-60 on Sunday.

Clark sank 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and all five of his free throws for the Great Danes (14-12, 7-4 America East Conference). Trey Hutcheson hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Sergio El Darwich totaled 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Black Bears (7-19, 3-9). Andrew Fleming, Nedeljko Prijovic and Ja'Shonte Wright-Mcleish all scored 10 points. Fleming added seven rebounds.

Albany shot 45% from the floor, 34% from 3-point range (12 of 35) and made 8 of 9 free throws. Maine shot 35% overall, 27% from distance (8 of 30) and made 8 of 12 foul shots.

The Great Danes swept the season series after posting a 76-70 win over the Black Bears in the first meeting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25