Cincinnati-Pittsburgh Runs

Recommended Video:

Reds third. Joey Votto walks. Nick Castellanos homers to center field. Joey Votto scores. Jesse Winker grounds out to shortstop, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Colin Moran. Eugenio Suarez strikes out on a foul tip. Mike Moustakas doubles to deep right field. Brian Goodwin strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Pirates 0.

Pirates third. John Ryan Murphy strikes out swinging. Erik Gonzalez called out on strikes. Adam Frazier singles. Bryan Reynolds singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Adam Frazier scores. Throwing error by Brian Goodwin. Colin Moran hit by pitch. Gregory Polanco strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Reds 2, Pirates 1.

Pirates ninth. Josh Bell singles to center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to center field. Josh Bell to second. Cole Tucker singles to second base, advances to 2nd. Ke'Bryan Hayes to third. Josh Bell scores. Throwing error by Nick Castellanos. Kevin Newman pinch-hitting for John Ryan Murphy. Kevin Newman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Cole Tucker to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes out at home. Erik Gonzalez out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Nick Castellanos. Cole Tucker scores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 3, Reds 2.