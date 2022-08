Brewers third. Willy Adames homers to center field. Rowdy Tellez flies out to center field to Nick Senzel. Hunter Renfroe flies out to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Kolten Wong flies out to left field to Jake Fraley.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Reds 0.

Reds fifth. Albert Almora Jr. flies out to center field to Tyrone Taylor. Jose Barrero strikes out swinging. Michael Papierski homers to right field. Jake Fraley grounds out to shallow infield, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 1, Brewers 1.

Reds eighth. Jose Barrero called out on strikes. Jonathan India pinch-hitting for Michael Papierski. Jonathan India singles to right field. Aristides Aquino pinch-hitting for Jake Fraley. Aristides Aquino strikes out on a foul tip. Donovan Solano doubles to deep right field. Jonathan India scores. Mike Moustakas grounds out to shallow infield to Taylor Rogers.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Brewers 1.

Brewers ninth. Keston Hiura homers to right field. Luis Urias walks. Victor Caratini grounds out to second base. Jonathan Davis out at second. Tyrone Taylor flies out to center field to Nick Senzel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Brewers 2.

Reds tenth. Aristides Aquino singles to shallow infield, advances to 3rd. Austin Romine scores. Throwing error by Mike Brosseau. Donovan Solano out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Christian Yelich. Aristides Aquino scores. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging. Joey Votto flies out to left field to Christian Yelich.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Reds 4, Brewers 2.