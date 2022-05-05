Cincinnati-Milwaukee Runs

Reds first. TJ Friedl singles to center field. Brandon Drury grounds out to third base, Jace Peterson to Rowdy Tellez. TJ Friedl to second. Tommy Pham singles to shallow center field. TJ Friedl to third. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging. Tyler Stephenson singles to shallow right field. Tommy Pham to third. TJ Friedl scores. Colin Moran singles to shallow center field. Tyler Stephenson scores. Tommy Pham scores. Matt Reynolds reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Colin Moran out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 3, Brewers 0.

Brewers first. Luis Urias homers to left field. Christian Yelich homers to center field. Willy Adames walks. Rowdy Tellez doubles to deep right center field. Willy Adames scores. Hunter Renfroe pops out to shallow infield to Colin Moran. Omar Narvaez strikes out on a foul tip. Tyrone Taylor called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 3, Brewers 3.

Brewers second. Jace Peterson singles to shallow center field. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Luis Urias called out on strikes. Christian Yelich doubles to deep right field. Jace Peterson scores. Willy Adames homers to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Rowdy Tellez doubles to deep right center field. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 6, Reds 3.

Brewers third. Omar Narvaez called out on strikes. Tyrone Taylor homers to left field. Jace Peterson strikes out on a foul tip. Keston Hiura homers to left field. Luis Urias hit by pitch. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 8, Reds 3.

Reds fourth. Tyler Stephenson homers to left field. Colin Moran grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Urias to Adrian Houser. Matt Reynolds strikes out swinging. Ronnie Dawson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 8, Reds 4.

Reds fifth. Albert Almora Jr. singles to right field. TJ Friedl reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Albert Almora Jr. to third. Throwing error by Omar Narvaez. Brandon Drury singles to shallow left field. TJ Friedl to second. Albert Almora Jr. scores. Tommy Pham grounds out to shallow infield, Adrian Houser to Rowdy Tellez. Brandon Drury to second. TJ Friedl to third. Mike Moustakas walks. Tyler Stephenson strikes out swinging. Colin Moran grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Brewers 8, Reds 5.

Brewers eighth. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Luis Urias strikes out on a foul tip. Christian Yelich singles to right center field. Willy Adames homers to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow infield, Mike Moustakas to Colin Moran.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 10, Reds 5.