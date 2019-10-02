Chisora-Parker heavyweight fight is off, says promoter

LONDON (AP) — Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says Joseph Parker has been forced to pull out of his heavyweight fight with Dereck Chisora on Oct. 26.

Hearn, who promotes Parker, posted a tweet on Wednesday to say the former world champion from New Zealand has withdrawn "due to illness" and that an announcement regarding a replacement would be made this week.

Parker's manager, David Higgins, has previously told the New Zealand Herald newspaper that trainer Kevin Parry had identified a sore on the boxer's thigh during camp and thought it looked like a spider bite.

Hearn didn't disclose the nature of Parker's illness.

Parker and Chisora were scheduled to fight on the undercard to the World Boxing Super Series super-lightweight final between Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis at the O2 Arena in London.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports