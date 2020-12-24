Chiefs rookie Sneed becoming indispensable to defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had very few holes to plug after their Super Bowl run, one of which was at cornerback, which made it seem odd that they would wait until the fourth round of the April draft to pluck L'Jarius Sneed out of Louisiana Tech.
The long, rangy defensive back had all the right measurables, but he had bounced around from wide receiver in high school to cornerback in college to safety his senior year. And while he was good enough to earn second-team All-Conference USA honors and an invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, little else about him had the markings of an NFL star.