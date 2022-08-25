Chiefs honor Len Dawson during preseason finale vs Packers DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Aug. 25, 2022 Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 8:23 p.m.
1 of11 A fan looks at the jersey of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson before the start of an NFL preseason football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player and broadcaster, died Wednesday at the age of 87. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It seemed only fitting that, one day after Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson's family announced his death at the age of 87, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in a preseason rematch of the first Super Bowl.
It was that title game on a sunny January day in 1967 when many fans first saw “Lenny the Cool.”