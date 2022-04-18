Chiefs gather with Mahomes in Texas to begin offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new faces of the Kansas City Chiefs offense are getting to know each other in the warm Texas sun, rather than the cold Kansas City rain, after Andy Reid decided to make voluntary offseason workouts a virtual exercise this season.
In a departure from his previous three decades of offseason work, Reid said Monday that he's encouraging his players to Zoom into voluntary meetings — rather than attend in person at the Chiefs practice facility — so that they can continue their workouts from anywhere in the country ahead of more formalized team activities next month.