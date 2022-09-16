Chiefs defense complementing offense during 2-0 start

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense had been struggling all night against a ferocious Chargers pass rush when Jaylen Watson, an unheralded seventh-round draft pick, and the rest of the defense bailed them out.
Watson picked off the Chargers' Justin Herbert early in the fourth quarter Thursday night and returned the interception 99 yards for a go-ahead score that lifted Kansas City to an important 27-24 victory.