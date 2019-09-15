Chiefs-Raiders Stats
|Kansas City
|0
|28
|0
|0—28
|Oakland
|10
|0
|0
|0—10
|First Quarter
Oak_FG Carlson 28, 10:21.
Oak_T.Williams 4 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:46.
|Second Quarter
KC_Robinson 44 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:55.
KC_Hardman 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:51.
KC_Kelce 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:41.
KC_Robinson 39 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :40.
A_52,748.
|KC
|Oak
|First downs
|24
|19
|Total Net Yards
|464
|307
|Rushes-yards
|22-31
|19-129
|Passing
|433
|178
|Punt Returns
|6-48
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|2-37
|1-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-10
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-44-0
|23-38-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|3-20
|Punts
|5-39.2
|6-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-114
|7-52
|Time of Possession
|32:35
|27:25
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 11-23, Dam.Williams 9-8, Thompson 1-1, Mahomes 1-(minus 1). Oakland, Jacobs 12-99, Carr 2-18, Washington 3-9, Richard 2-3.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 30-44-0-443. Oakland, Carr 23-38-2-198.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-107, Robinson 6-172, Watkins 6-49, Hardman 4-61, Dam.Williams 3-48, McCoy 3-0, Thomas 1-6. Oakland, Waller 6-63, T.Williams 5-46, Renfrow 4-30, Carrier 3-33, Washington 2-26, Richard 2-2, Grant 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.