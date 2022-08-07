Chicago pounds out 15 hits, beats Texas 8-2 for series split Aug. 7, 2022 Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 6:15 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Sunday to split a four-game series.
Leury Garcia had three hits and scored twice, and Jose Abreu had three singles as the White Sox broke out offensively. They had 15 hits, five for extra bases, after being limited to four runs and 13 hits in the previous three games.