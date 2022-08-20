Chicago posts record rout of New York 100-62, forces Game 3 Aug. 20, 2022 Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 2:11 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round playoff series Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3.
The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a trip to the WNBA semifinals at stake.