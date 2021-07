White sox second. Brian Goodwin grounds out to first base to Alex Kirilloff. Adam Engel doubles to deep left center field. Leury Garcia homers to right field. Adam Engel scores. Jake Burger singles to deep left field. Billy Hamilton called out on strikes. Seby Zavala grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Polanco to Alex Kirilloff.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Twins 0.

Twins fourth. Trevor Larnach homers to center field. Nelson Cruz grounds out to shallow left field, Jake Burger to Gavin Sheets. Alex Kirilloff walks. Max Kepler walks. Nick Gordon called out on strikes. Ben Rortvedt strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 2, Twins 1.

White sox fifth. Billy Hamilton doubles to deep left field. Seby Zavala out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Alex Kirilloff to Jorge Polanco. Billy Hamilton to third. Tim Anderson doubles to left field. Billy Hamilton scores. Gavin Sheets grounds out to first base to Alex Kirilloff. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu grounds out to second base, Jorge Polanco to Alex Kirilloff.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Twins 1.

White sox sixth. Brian Goodwin strikes out on a foul tip. Adam Engel doubles to shallow left field. Leury Garcia triples to deep center field. Adam Engel scores. Jake Burger doubles to deep right center field. Leury Garcia scores. Billy Hamilton flies out to left field to Trevor Larnach. Seby Zavala lines out to center field to Nick Gordon.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Twins 1.

White sox seventh. Tim Anderson singles to shallow left field. Gavin Sheets walks. Tim Anderson to second. Jose Abreu grounds out to shortstop. Gavin Sheets out at second. Tim Anderson to third. Brian Goodwin doubles to shallow left field. Tim Anderson scores. Adam Engel grounds out to shallow left field, Luis Arraez to Alex Kirilloff.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 6, Twins 1.