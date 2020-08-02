Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Runs

Recommended Video:

Royals second. Franchy Cordero grounds out to second base, Nick Madrigal to Jose Abreu. Maikel Franco called out on strikes. Alex Gordon homers to center field. Adalberto Mondesi grounds out to first base to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 1, White sox 0.

White sox fourth. Jose Abreu doubles to deep left center field. Yasmani Grandal singles to right center field. Jose Abreu scores. Edwin Encarnacion singles to shallow center field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Eloy Jimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Edwin Encarnacion out at second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Nicky Delmonico grounds out to second base. Eloy Jimenez out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Royals 1.

White sox fifth. Danny Mendick grounds out to shallow left field, Maikel Franco to Salvador Perez. Nick Madrigal singles to shallow center field. Luis Robert walks. Nick Madrigal to second. Yoan Moncada walks. Luis Robert to second. Nick Madrigal to third. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Yasmani Grandal walks. Yoan Moncada to second. Luis Robert to third. Nick Madrigal scores. Edwin Encarnacion flies out to deep center field to Brett Phillips.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 2, Royals 1.

Royals fifth. Maikel Franco doubles to center field. Alex Gordon grounds out to shallow infield to Jose Abreu. Maikel Franco to third. Nicky Lopez doubles to deep left field. Maikel Franco scores. Brett Phillips flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert. Cam Gallagher lines out to second base to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Royals 2.

White sox seventh. Nick Madrigal singles to right field. Luis Robert singles to left center field. Nick Madrigal to third. Yoan Moncada pops out to Maikel Franco. Jose Abreu singles to center field. Luis Robert to second. Nick Madrigal scores. Yasmani Grandal singles to center field. Jose Abreu to second. Luis Robert scores. Edwin Encarnacion strikes out swinging. Eloy Jimenez walks. Yasmani Grandal to second. Jose Abreu to third. Nicky Delmonico singles to right field. Eloy Jimenez to third. Yasmani Grandal scores. Jose Abreu scores. Danny Mendick reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Adam Engel scores. Eloy Jimenez scores. Throwing error by Glenn Sparkman. Nick Madrigal singles to shallow center field. Danny Mendick scores. Luis Robert lines out to shallow right field to Salvador Perez.

7 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 9, Royals 2.