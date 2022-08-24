Chicago White Sox-Baltimore Runs

White sox first. AJ Pollock lines out to left field to Austin Hays. Andrew Vaughn singles to right field. Luis Robert walks. Andrew Vaughn to second. Jose Abreu singles to right field. Luis Robert to second. Andrew Vaughn to third. Gavin Sheets singles to center field. Jose Abreu to second. Luis Robert scores. Andrew Vaughn scores. Yoan Moncada grounds out to first base to Ryan Mountcastle. Gavin Sheets to second. Jose Abreu to third. Elvis Andrus called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 2, Orioles 0.

Orioles fourth. Adley Rutschman doubles to deep right field. Anthony Santander flies out to deep right center field to Luis Robert. Adley Rutschman to third. Ryan Mountcastle grounds out to shallow infield, Elvis Andrus to Andrew Vaughn. Adley Rutschman scores. Austin Hays grounds out to shallow left field, Yoan Moncada to Andrew Vaughn.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 2, Orioles 1.

White sox seventh. Seby Zavala walks. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging. Andrew Vaughn walks. Seby Zavala to second. Luis Robert singles to shallow center field. Andrew Vaughn to second. Seby Zavala to third. Jose Abreu strikes out on a foul tip. Gavin Sheets singles to shortstop. Luis Robert to second. Andrew Vaughn to third. Seby Zavala scores. Yoan Moncada grounds out to shallow infield, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 3, Orioles 1.

White sox eighth. Elvis Andrus singles to left center field. Romy Gonzalez singles to center field. Elvis Andrus to third. Romy Gonzalez to second. Elvis Andrus scores. Seby Zavala singles to center field. Romy Gonzalez to third. AJ Pollock singles to center field. Seby Zavala to second. Romy Gonzalez scores. Andrew Vaughn lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Luis Robert strikes out swinging. Jose Abreu singles to shortstop. AJ Pollock to second. Seby Zavala to third. Gavin Sheets lines out to deep right field to Anthony Santander.

2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 5, Orioles 1.

Orioles ninth. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging. Ryan Mountcastle singles to right field. Austin Hays homers to left field. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Ramon Urias strikes out swinging. Rougned Odor pops out to shallow infield to Yoan Moncada.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 5, Orioles 3.