Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2

E_Machín (2). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Lowrie (21). HR_Chapman (18), Robert (3). SB_Hernandez (1), Robert (5), Goodwin (1). SF_Hernandez (1). S_Zavala (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas L,9-9 5 8 3 3 3 6 Petit 1 1 1 1 0 0 Puk 1 0 0 0 0 2 Guerra 1 1 1 1 0 1

Chicago Keuchel W,8-6 5 5 2 2 2 2 Kopech H,13 2 0 0 0 1 3 Kimbrel H,2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Hendriks S,27-33 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Keuchel (Harrison), Kimbrel (Olson), Guerra (Goodwin). WP_Puk.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:16. A_19,410 (40,615).