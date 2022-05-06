Skip to main content
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2

Chicago Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 10 4 Totals 31 2 6 2
Anderson ss 5 1 3 0 Duran cf 4 1 1 0
Pollock rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Story 2b 4 0 1 1
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 3 0 1 0
Robert cf 4 1 1 2 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Grandal dh 2 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Sheets lf 2 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0
Engel ph-rf 2 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 1 0 0 0
Burger 3b 3 0 1 0 Cordero ph 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 2 0 0 1 Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 1 1
García 2b 4 0 2 0 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0
Vázquez ph 0 0 0 0
Chicago 003 000 010 4
Boston 000 010 010 2

DP_Chicago 2, Boston 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Boston 8. 2B_García (3), Verdugo (3), Bradley Jr. (8). 3B_Duran (1). HR_Robert (4). SB_Engel (3), Pollock (1). SF_Abreu (1), McGuire (2). S_McGuire (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Velasquez W,2-2 5 3 1 1 2 2
Foster H,3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bummer H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Graveman H,7 1 3 1 1 0 1
Hendriks S,8-9 1 0 0 0 1 3
Boston
Eovaldi L,1-1 5 6 3 3 3 4
Davis 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Schreiber 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Brasier 1 2 1 1 0 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Velasquez (Duran), Bummer (Dalbec). WP_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:29. A_30,944 (37,755).

