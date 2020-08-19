Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .232 .341 703 108 163 38 2 29 102 97 234 5 4 10
Kipnis .314 .419 35 6 11 3 1 2 9 7 13 0 0 1
Happ .313 .439 67 12 21 6 0 5 13 14 23 1 1 0
Heyward .291 .375 55 10 16 2 1 2 12 7 10 1 0 0
Caratini .283 .365 46 2 13 3 0 0 5 5 11 0 0 0
Rizzo .250 .432 72 14 18 2 0 5 9 17 18 0 1 1
Schwarber .229 .349 70 12 16 3 0 4 10 12 32 0 0 0
Contreras .217 .329 69 13 15 6 0 2 8 7 30 1 1 1
Bote .217 .321 46 6 10 1 0 3 11 6 17 0 0 1
Báez .202 .253 84 10 17 5 0 3 10 4 30 1 0 1
Hoerner .196 .269 46 7 9 2 0 0 6 5 10 0 1 2
Souza Jr. .190 .292 21 3 4 2 0 1 5 3 10 1 0 0
Bryant .177 .271 62 9 11 3 0 2 4 6 20 0 0 2
Almora Jr. .111 .273 18 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 6 0 0 0
Phegley .000 .154 11 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 15 7 4.02 22 22 7 195.0 157 89 87 24 64 183
Jeffress 1 1 0.90 9 0 2 10.0 3 2 1 0 1 6
Wick 0 0 1.12 8 0 4 8.0 8 1 1 0 2 8
Darvish 4 1 1.80 5 5 0 30.0 22 6 6 1 5 34
Lester 2 0 2.74 4 4 0 23.0 16 7 7 3 4 14
Mills 2 1 2.84 3 3 0 19.0 10 6 6 2 6 14
Tepera 0 0 3.12 8 0 0 8.2 5 3 3 1 2 14
Hendricks 3 2 3.31 5 5 0 32.2 27 12 12 2 3 25
Winkler 0 0 3.86 7 0 0 7.0 3 3 3 1 8 6
Rea 0 0 4.26 3 1 0 6.1 5 3 3 0 0 3
Sadler 0 0 4.70 8 0 0 7.2 6 4 4 1 6 8
Chatwood 2 1 5.40 3 3 0 15.0 17 9 9 2 4 23
Underwood Jr. 1 0 7.36 5 0 0 7.1 7 6 6 2 3 7
Ryan 0 0 8.10 8 0 1 6.2 11 6 6 3 2 5
Miller 0 0 9.00 1 1 0 2.0 1 2 2 1 3 0
Adam 0 1 9.00 1 0 0 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 2
Brothers 0 0 11.57 2 0 0 2.1 2 3 3 2 3 5
Kimbrel 0 0 13.50 6 0 0 4.2 6 7 7 2 6 6
Norwood 0 0 16.20 3 0 0 1.2 4 3 3 0 1 0
Maples 0 0 18.00 2 0 0 1.0 1 3 2 0 4 1
Wieck 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 2