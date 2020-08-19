https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-Team-Stax-15495302.php
Chicago Cubs Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.232
|.341
|703
|108
|163
|38
|2
|29
|102
|97
|234
|5
|4
|10
|Kipnis
|.314
|.419
|35
|6
|11
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|13
|0
|0
|1
|Happ
|.313
|.439
|67
|12
|21
|6
|0
|5
|13
|14
|23
|1
|1
|0
|Heyward
|.291
|.375
|55
|10
|16
|2
|1
|2
|12
|7
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.283
|.365
|46
|2
|13
|3
|0
|0
|5
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo
|.250
|.432
|72
|14
|18
|2
|0
|5
|9
|17
|18
|0
|1
|1
|Schwarber
|.229
|.349
|70
|12
|16
|3
|0
|4
|10
|12
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.217
|.329
|69
|13
|15
|6
|0
|2
|8
|7
|30
|1
|1
|1
|Bote
|.217
|.321
|46
|6
|10
|1
|0
|3
|11
|6
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Báez
|.202
|.253
|84
|10
|17
|5
|0
|3
|10
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|Hoerner
|.196
|.269
|46
|7
|9
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|10
|0
|1
|2
|Souza Jr.
|.190
|.292
|21
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Bryant
|.177
|.271
|62
|9
|11
|3
|0
|2
|4
|6
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Almora Jr.
|.111
|.273
|18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley
|.000
|.154
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|15
|7
|4.02
|22
|22
|7
|195.0
|157
|89
|87
|24
|64
|183
|Jeffress
|1
|1
|0.90
|9
|0
|2
|10.0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Wick
|0
|0
|1.12
|8
|0
|4
|8.0
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Darvish
|4
|1
|1.80
|5
|5
|0
|30.0
|22
|6
|6
|1
|5
|34
|Lester
|2
|0
|2.74
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|16
|7
|7
|3
|4
|14
|Mills
|2
|1
|2.84
|3
|3
|0
|19.0
|10
|6
|6
|2
|6
|14
|Tepera
|0
|0
|3.12
|8
|0
|0
|8.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|14
|Hendricks
|3
|2
|3.31
|5
|5
|0
|32.2
|27
|12
|12
|2
|3
|25
|Winkler
|0
|0
|3.86
|7
|0
|0
|7.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|8
|6
|Rea
|0
|0
|4.26
|3
|1
|0
|6.1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Sadler
|0
|0
|4.70
|8
|0
|0
|7.2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|8
|Chatwood
|2
|1
|5.40
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|4
|23
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|0
|7.36
|5
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|7
|Ryan
|0
|0
|8.10
|8
|0
|1
|6.2
|11
|6
|6
|3
|2
|5
|Miller
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|2.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Adam
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Brothers
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|13.50
|6
|0
|0
|4.2
|6
|7
|7
|2
|6
|6
|Norwood
|0
|0
|16.20
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maples
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Wieck
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
