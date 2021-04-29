Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Runs

Cubs first. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Willson Contreras singles to left field. Matt Duffy singles to shallow right field. Willson Contreras to third. Kris Bryant singles to right field. Matt Duffy to second. Willson Contreras scores. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kris Bryant out at second. Matt Duffy to third. Javier Baez to second. Matt Duffy scores. Jason Heyward flies out to left field to Marcell Ozuna.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Braves 0.