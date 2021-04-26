Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. flies out to deep right center field to Jason Heyward. Freddie Freeman walks. Marcell Ozuna doubles. Freddie Freeman to third. Ozzie Albies singles to right field. Marcell Ozuna to third. Freddie Freeman scores. Travis d'Arnaud singles to right field. Ozzie Albies scores. Marcell Ozuna scores. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Austin Riley walks. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Guillermo Heredia doubles to left field. Austin Riley to third. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Charlie Morton grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Anthony Rizzo.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 4, Cubs 0.

Cubs third. Eric Sogard called out on strikes. Zach Davies singles to shallow left field. Nico Hoerner singles to shallow right field. Zach Davies to second. Willson Contreras reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nico Hoerner out at second. Zach Davies to third. Anthony Rizzo walks. Willson Contreras to second. Kris Bryant homers to left field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Willson Contreras scores. Zach Davies scores. Ian Happ called out on strikes.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Braves 4.

Braves third. Ozzie Albies grounds out to shallow right field, Anthony Rizzo to Zach Davies. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shallow infield, Zach Davies to Anthony Rizzo. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Austin Riley singles to shallow center field. Guillermo Heredia walks. Austin Riley to second. Charlie Morton strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 5, Cubs 4.

Cubs fifth. Tony Wolters pinch-hitting for Dillon Maples. Tony Wolters walks. Nico Hoerner doubles to deep left field. Tony Wolters to third. Willson Contreras pops out to shallow infield to Freddie Freeman. Anthony Rizzo out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Marcell Ozuna. Tony Wolters scores. Kris Bryant grounds out to shallow infield, Charlie Morton to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Braves 5.

Braves fifth. Austin Riley called out on strikes. Guillermo Heredia doubles. Charlie Morton grounds out to third base, David Bote to Anthony Rizzo. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Freddie Freeman homers to right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Guillermo Heredia scores. Marcell Ozuna flies out to left field to Kris Bryant.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 8, Cubs 5.

Cubs seventh. Matt Duffy walks. Nico Hoerner grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman. Matt Duffy to second. Willson Contreras homers to center field. Matt Duffy scores. Anthony Rizzo walks. Kris Bryant flies out to deep center field to Guillermo Heredia. Ian Happ hit by pitch. Anthony Rizzo to second. David Bote lines out to deep center field to Guillermo Heredia.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 8, Cubs 7.