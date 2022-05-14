Chicago Cubs-Arizona Runs

Cubs third. Jason Heyward doubles to deep left center field. Jonathan Villar singles to shallow infield. Jason Heyward to third. Ildemaro Vargas triples to right center field. Jonathan Villar scores. Jason Heyward scores. Rafael Ortega out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Cooper Hummel. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Willson Contreras grounds out to first base, Christian Walker to Zach Davies. Ian Happ grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 3, Diamondbacks 0.