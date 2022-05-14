Chicago Cubs-Arizona Runs

Cubs third. Jason Heyward doubles to deep left center field. Jonathan Villar singles to shallow infield. Jason Heyward to third. Ildemaro Vargas triples to right center field. Jonathan Villar scores. Jason Heyward scores. Rafael Ortega out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Cooper Hummel. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Willson Contreras grounds out to first base, Christian Walker to Zach Davies. Ian Happ grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks third. Geraldo Perdomo grounds out to second base, Jonathan Villar to Alfonso Rivas. Cooper Hummel triples. Jordan Luplow grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Wisdom to Alfonso Rivas. Ketel Marte doubles to left field. Cooper Hummel scores. Christian Walker singles to shallow center field. Ketel Marte scores. Pavin Smith doubles to deep right field. Christian Walker scores. Daulton Varsho grounds out to shortstop, Ildemaro Vargas to Alfonso Rivas.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Diamondbacks 3.

Diamondbacks fourth. Josh Rojas walks. Seth Beer flies out to deep center field to Jason Heyward. Geraldo Perdomo singles to second base. Josh Rojas to third. Geraldo Perdomo to second. Josh Rojas scores. Cooper Hummel strikes out swinging. Jordan Luplow strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Cubs 3.