Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 32 2 6 2 Heyward cf 5 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 McNeil rf 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 Báez ss 3 1 3 3 Conforto cf 4 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 Ramos c 4 0 2 0 Happ 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 4 1 1 1 Caratini c 4 1 2 0 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 Russell 2b 4 1 3 2 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 Darvish p 2 0 0 0 Stroman p 1 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Mazza p 0 0 0 0

Chicago 000 022 010 — 5 New York 000 100 001 — 2

DP_Chicago 0, New York 1. LOB_Chicago 5, New York 5. 2B_Báez 2 (37), Caratini (9), Bryant (33), Castellanos (9). 3B_Conforto (1). HR_Russell (8), Báez (29), Alonso (42), J.Davis (16). S_Stroman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Darvish W,5-6 8 5 1 1 1 7 Kintzler 1 1 1 1 0 0

New York Stroman L,1-1 6 6 4 4 2 7 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 Mazza 2 4 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:54. A_34,158 (41,922).