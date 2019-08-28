https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-5-N-Y-Mets-2-14383319.php
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2
|Chicago
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Heyward cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Conforto cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Happ 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Russell 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stroman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mazza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|022
|010
|—
|5
|New York
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
DP_Chicago 0, New York 1. LOB_Chicago 5, New York 5. 2B_Báez 2 (37), Caratini (9), Bryant (33), Castellanos (9). 3B_Conforto (1). HR_Russell (8), Báez (29), Alonso (42), J.Davis (16). S_Stroman (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Darvish W,5-6
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Kintzler
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|Stroman L,1-1
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mazza
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:54. A_34,158 (41,922).
