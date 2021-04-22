Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3

DP_New York 1, Chicago 1. LOB_New York 7, Chicago 5. 2B_Smith (2), Conforto (3), Davis (2), Bryant (5). 3B_Marisnick (1). HR_Alonso (4). S_Bote (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Lucchesi 3 2 3 3 2 5 Reid-Foley 3 0 0 0 0 4 May 1 1 0 0 0 1 Loup 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Díaz L,1-1 1 1-3 2 1 0 1 2

Chicago Williams 5 5 2 2 1 6 Adam H,2 1 0 1 1 0 1 Tepera BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Chafin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 1 Winkler W,1-0 1 0 0 0 2 1

Adam pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Adam (Villar), Díaz (Duffy). WP_Winkler.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Joe West; Second, John Libka; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:41. A_10,343 (41,649).