Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11

San Francisco Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 11 13 11 Totals 37 12 14 12 Yastrzemski rf 5 1 3 2 Heyward cf 4 2 1 0 Gennett 2b 5 1 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 2 4 3 Longoria 3b 4 2 2 2 Bryant 3b 5 2 2 2 Dickerson lf 5 2 2 0 Rizzo 1b 4 3 2 1 Vogt c 5 1 2 3 Báez ss 4 0 1 1 Pillar cf 5 1 1 1 Schwarber lf 5 1 1 3 Belt 1b 3 1 0 1 Happ 2b 2 1 0 0 Crawford ss 3 2 2 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 1 0 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 Solano ph 1 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Slater ph 1 0 1 2 Caratini c 3 1 1 1 Gott p 0 0 0 0 Darvish p 3 0 1 1 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Holland p 0 0 0 0 Avelino ph 1 0 0 0 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 Gustave p 0 0 0 0 Russell 2b 1 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0

San Francisco 200 025 200 — 11 Chicago 222 013 02x — 12

E_Darvish (1), Bryant (13). LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Dickerson (11), Crawford (21), Slater (8), Yastrzemski (15), Rizzo (26). HR_Longoria (16), Yastrzemski (17), Vogt (7), Pillar (19), Castellanos (8), Schwarber (29), Bryant (26). SB_Happ (1), Caratini (1). SF_Belt (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Rodríguez 4 6 6 6 3 2 Coonrod 1 1 1 1 1 0 Gott BS,1-2 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 Watson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Gustave H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Moronta L,3-7 BS,0-5 1 3 2 2 1 0

Chicago Darvish 5 1-3 7 7 6 0 8 Holland 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 Chatwood BS,2-4 0 2 2 2 1 0 Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 0 Kintzler W,3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kimbrel S,11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chatwood pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Coonrod (Rizzo). WP_Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:31. A_38,619 (41,649).