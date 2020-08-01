Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
LaVine 60 34.8 539-1199 .450 184-484 268-334 .802 1530 25.5
Markkanen 50 29.8 251-591 .425 109-317 126-153 .824 737 14.7
White 65 25.8 312-792 .394 133-376 102-129 .791 859 13.2
Porter 14 23.6 62-140 .443 24-62 19-27 .704 167 11.9
Carter 43 29.2 183-343 .534 6-29 112-152 .737 484 11.3
Young 64 24.9 269-601 .448 79-222 42-72 .583 659 10.3
Satoransky 65 28.9 237-551 .430 64-199 106-121 .876 644 9.9
Hutchison 28 18.8 80-175 .457 12-38 46-78 .590 218 7.8
Dunn 51 24.9 152-342 .444 29-112 40-54 .741 373 7.3
Valentine 36 13.6 97-237 .409 46-137 6-8 .750 246 6.8
Kornet 36 15.5 82-187 .439 31-108 20-28 .714 215 6.0
Gafford 43 14.2 94-134 .701 0-0 32-60 .533 220 5.1
Harrison 43 11.3 77-165 .467 16-42 39-50 .780 209 4.9
Arcidiacono 58 16.0 90-220 .409 54-138 27-38 .711 261 4.5
Felicio 22 17.5 34-54 .630 0-2 18-23 .783 86 3.9
Mokoka 11 10.2 12-28 .429 6-15 2-4 .500 32 2.9
Strus 2 3.0 2-3 .667 0-1 1-1 1.000 5 2.5
TEAM 65 241.2 2573-5762 .447 793-2282 1006-1332 .755 6945 106.8
OPPONENTS 65 241.2 2568-5364 .479 726-2057 1283-1691 .759 7145 109.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
LaVine 41 248 289 4.8 254 4.2 131 0 88 206 28
Markkanen 60 253 313 6.3 74 1.5 96 0 42 81 23
White 28 202 230 3.5 175 2.7 117 0 49 109 6
Porter 13 35 48 3.4 25 1.8 31 0 15 11 6
Carter 139 266 405 9.4 51 1.2 162 0 33 72 36
Young 94 221 315 4.9 117 1.8 134 0 92 102 23
Satoransky 76 178 254 3.9 354 5.4 135 0 80 130 7
Hutchison 18 90 108 3.9 26 .9 47 0 27 27 7
Dunn 23 163 186 3.6 173 3.4 158 0 101 68 17
Valentine 9 65 74 2.1 43 1.2 51 1 26 26 6
Kornet 22 62 84 2.3 32 .9 54 0 11 14 26
Gafford 52 54 106 2.5 21 .5 98 0 13 29 56
Harrison 22 64 86 2.0 49 1.1 55 0 34 19 19
Arcidiacono 20 90 110 1.9 96 1.7 96 0 27 37 3
Felicio 55 47 102 4.6 16 .7 34 0 10 18 2
Mokoka 7 3 10 .9 4 .4 17 0 4 2 0
Strus 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 680 2041 2721 41.9 1510 23.2 1417 1 652 1005 265
OPPONENTS 660 2299 2959 45.5 1653 25.4 1246 1 530 1187 384