Chicago Blackhawks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 5, 2021 Chicago Blackhawks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 88 Patrick Kane 39 13 36 49 5 14 3 0 2 127 .102 F 12 Alex DeBrincat 35 19 17 36 8 8 6 0 4 108 .176 F 8 Dominik Kubalik 39 12 15 27 1 18 3 0 1 108 .111 F 13 Mattias Janmark 39 10 9 19 -16 8 4 1 0 70 .143 F 24 Pius Suter 39 11 7 18 1 8 1 0 3 78 .141 D 27 Adam Boqvist 28 2 12 14 -7 12 1 0 0 29 .069 F 38 Brandon Hagel 36 5 9 14 -4 9 0 0 0 62 .081 F 34 Carl Soderberg 33 6 8 14 -6 14 4 0 1 38 .158 D 2 Duncan Keith 39 1 11 12 -2 20 0 0 1 82 .012 F 23 Philipp Kurashev 38 7 5 12 -11 8 2 0 1 47 .149 D 5 Connor Murphy 33 2 9 11 2 16 0 0 1 48 .042 F 17 Dylan Strome 27 7 4 11 -7 6 4 0 0 47 .149 F 64 David Kampf 39 0 8 8 1 18 0 0 0 48 .000 D 44 Calvin de Haan 38 1 7 8 -13 10 0 0 1 48 .021 D 16 Nikita Zadorov 39 1 6 7 2 29 0 0 0 43 .023 D 74 Nicolas Beaudin 14 2 3 5 2 2 0 0 0 6 .333 F 22 Ryan Carpenter 31 4 0 4 -6 13 1 1 0 43 .093 D 51 Ian Mitchell 32 2 2 4 -7 10 0 0 0 21 .095 F 65 Andrew Shaw 14 2 2 4 -5 6 2 0 0 25 .080 F 71 Lucas Wallmark 16 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 10 .000 F 77 Kirby Dach 5 0 2 2 -2 0 0 0 0 9 .000 F 36 Matthew Highmore 24 0 2 2 -5 6 0 0 0 20 .000 D 29 Madison Bowey 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 46 Lucas Carlsson 12 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 10 .000 D 48 Wyatt Kalynuk 4 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 58 MacKenzie Entwistle 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 52 Reese Johnson 5 0 0 0 -2 9 0 0 0 4 .000 F 73 Brandon Pirri 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 39 107 182 289 -76 264 31 2 15 1138 .094 OPPONENT TOTALS 39 120 211 331 64 288 29 4 20 1310 .092 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 32 Kevin Lankinen 27 1633 2.72 13 10 4 2 74 904 0.918 0 2 2 30 Malcolm Subban 10 612 3.14 4 5 1 1 32 329 0.903 0 0 0 60 Collin Delia 2 120 5.0 0 2 0 0 10 73 0.863 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 39 2380 2.97 17 17 5 3 116 1306 .908 107 182 264 OPPONENT TOTALS 39 2380 2.62 22 11 6 1 102 1133 .906 120 211 288 More for youSports'Unfinished business': UConn's Evina Westbrook will...By Dan BrechlinSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers wins Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as...By Paul Doyle