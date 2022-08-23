Chicago 90, New York 72

Copper 5-12 4-4 15, Meesseman 5-12 1-2 12, Parker 6-14 2-3 14, Quigley 5-10 1-1 15, Vandersloot 6-12 0-0 14, Hebard 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 5-9 2-3 12, Allemand 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Gardner 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 36-75 10-13 90.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters