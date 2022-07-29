Chicago 89, New York 81

Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Howard 6-13 2-2 15, Dolson 5-10 0-0 12, Dangerfield 1-3 0-0 2, Ionescu 4-10 7-8 16, Onyenwere 1-3 1-2 3, Xu 3-8 2-2 9, Johannes 4-6 4-4 13, Whitcomb 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 28-65 18-20 81.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended