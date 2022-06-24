Chicago 82, Los Angeles 59

Copper 3-7 1-1 8, Meesseman 5-7 1-1 11, Parker 4-14 1-1 10, Quigley 3-6 0-0 7, Vandersloot 6-8 2-2 15, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 5-11 2-2 15, Yueru 2-5 0-0 4, Allemand 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 1-3 0-0 2, Gardner 3-8 4-4 10. Totals 32-70 11-11 82.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended