Chicago 76, Connecticut 72

Copper 4-12 6-6 15, Meesseman 6-12 0-0 13, Parker 5-14 5-6 16, Quigley 1-11 0-0 3, Vandersloot 4-9 4-5 12, Stevens 2-5 1-2 6, Allemand 2-3 0-0 5, Gardner 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 26-70 18-21 76.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters