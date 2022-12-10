Chicago 144, Dallas 115

Finney-Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wood 8-15 2-3 21, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 9-15 6-7 27, Hardaway Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Bertans 1-4 2-2 5, McGee 8-10 1-2 18, Bullock 1-1 0-0 3, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 5-13 5-5 15, Ntilikina 0-7 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 4-5 8. Totals 41-90 22-26 115.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs