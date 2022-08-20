Chicago 100, New York 62

Howard 3-9 2-2 8, Laney 1-7 0-0 2, Dolson 1-3 0-0 2, Dangerfield 2-7 0-0 4, Ionescu 3-5 0-0 7, Onyenwere 2-8 6-6 10, Richards 2-5 4-4 8, Willoughby 2-2 2-3 6, Xu 3-7 3-4 10, Allen 1-4 2-2 5, Johannes 0-2 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 19-21 62.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters