Chargers take CB Asante Samuel Jr. in second round

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers started day two of the NFL draft by addressing their needs in the secondary, selecting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the 47th overall pick.

Samuel appeared in 32 games with 23 starts for Florida State from 2018-20. He recorded four interceptions, 29 pass breakups and 96 tackles for the Seminoles. His pass breakups led all active Atlantic Coast Conference defensive players. Samuel was a first-team, All-ACC selection last season. He picked off three passes, recovered two fumbles and had 31 tackles.