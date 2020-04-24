Chargers select Oregon QB Justin Herbert with sixth pick

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping they have found their future franchise quarterback after selecting Oregon's Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick of the NFL draft Thursday night.

It is the first time the Chargers have selected a quarterback in the first round since they took Eli Manning with the top overall pick in 2004. Manning was traded 90 minutes later to the New York Giants for Philip Rivers. General manager Tom Telesco can only hope to get as much out of Herbert as the Chargers got out of Rivers, who started 235 consecutive regular-season and playoff games over the past 14 seasons.

The Chargers announced in early February that they would not re-sign Rivers, which put them in the market for a quarterback.

Herbert started 42 games at Oregon, compiling a 29-13 record with 10,541 passing yards and 108 total touchdowns. He led the Ducks to the Pac-12 championship last season and a win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl, where he ran for three touchdowns and was named the Offensive MVP. He thew for 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 14 games.

Herbert started under three different coaches at Oregon. He has shown the ability to excel in play action, but questions remain about his decision-making and accuracy. Herbert boosted his stock at the Senior Bowl, completing 9 of 12 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

There won't be any pressure for Herbert to come in and start immediately. Tyrod Taylor is likely to be the Chargers starter going into their first season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, giving Herbert time to learn and develop.

Herbert was the third quarterback to be taken in the first six selections Thursday. Cincinnati selected LSU's Joe Burrow with the first overall pick and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa went fifth to Miami.

The Chargers will have two picks Friday, which they could use to address the offensive line and linebacker.

