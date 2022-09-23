Chargers QB Herbert listed as questionable vs. Jaguars

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert stood at the podium Friday answering questions about his rib injury and his recovery. Whether the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback will be able to perform in the pocket on Sunday remains to be seen.
Herbert was listed as questionable on the injury report after not participating in practice. Herbert sustain fractured rib cartilage after taking a hard hit from Kansas City defensive lineman Michael Danna during the fourth quarter of last Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.