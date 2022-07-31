Chapman homers, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press July 31, 2022 Updated: July 31, 2022 3:55 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer, José Berríos won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the error-prone Detroit Tigers 4-1 Sunday.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles for the Blue Jays, who have won 12 of 15 overall after taking three of four from the Tigers. Toronto (57-45) is a season-high 12 games above .500 for the third time, and the first time since the Blue Jays were 37-25 on June 15.