Champagnie's 22 points, 10 boards help Pitt beat N. Illinois

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie had 22 points and 10 rebounds at Pittsburgh hit a season-high 14 3-pointers in the Panthers' 89-59 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday night.

Ithiel Horton, Xavier Johnson and Au'Diese Toney each scored 15 points for Pitt (2-1). Horton — who made nine 3s in a game for Delaware as a freshman — hit a season-high five 3-pointers, Champagnie added four 3s, and Johnson had seven assists.

Champagnie sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around five points by Johnson in an 11-0 run that gave Pitt an 18-point lead with 39 seconds left in the first half. The Panthers, who made a combined 11 of 43 (25.6%) from behind the arc in their first two games, hit 9-of-20 3s before the break.

Trendon Hankerson hit four 3s and finished with career-high tying 18 points for Northern Illinois (0-3). Darius Beane added 11 points.

Horton hit three 3s in a span of 2 minutes, 38 seconds seconds. Hugley then made a jumper to make it 60-34 with 13:09 to play and an 11-0 run — including a put-back dunk by Champagnie — gave the Panthers their biggest lead at 77-41 with 6:34.

Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) dunks over Northern Illinois' Keenon Cole during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

The Panthers tied their season high with nine steals and scored 31 points off 17 NIU turnovers.

