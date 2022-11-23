Cent. Michigan 82, CS Northridge 66

Eyisi 3-7 0-0 6, Walter 2-3 0-0 4, Allen-Eikens 4-7 5-5 13, Bostick 3-15 1-1 7, Wright 5-12 9-10 21, Igbanugo 2-8 0-0 6, Tucker 1-3 4-4 6, Afifi 1-3 1-2 3, Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Slaymaker 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Okereke 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 20-22 66.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute