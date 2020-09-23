Celtics' Gordon Hayward, wife Robyn welcome fourth child

Recommended Video:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and wife Robyn are parents for a fourth time.

Robyn Hayward announced the birth of the couple's first son — Gordon Theodore Hayward — on Wednesday, a couple hours before the Celtics would face the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Hayward had originally planned to leave the bubble for the birth, but remained with the Celtics. He got some unplanned time off earlier in Boston's postseason run because of a sprained ankle, and spent some of that with his wife and daughters before returning to the NBA campus.

“I think his ankle’s fine right now," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday after the birth was announced. “I don’t think he’s thought about it all afternoon obviously. ... Very, very happy to hear the news."

Robyn Hayward said the baby — who was already wearing Celtics apparel Wednesday with his father's name and number on the back — will go by Theo, despite his father's preference that he go by GT.

“Our little man is finally here!" she wrote.

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Celtics' Gordon Hayward, wife Robyn welcome fourth child 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports