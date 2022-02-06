Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Feb. 6, 2022 Updated: Feb. 6, 2022 10:03 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85 on Sunday night, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers.
Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte.