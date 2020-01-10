Catchings, Jackson finalists for women's hoops Hall of Fame

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tamika Catchings and Lauren Jackson headline the list of 12 finalists Thursday for the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Catchings was a four-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. and also a five-time winner of the WNBA defensive player of the year award. She led the Indiana Fever to their lone title in 2012 and Tennessee to an NCAA championship in 1998.

Jackson helped the Seattle Storm win two championships in the WNBA and was the league's MVP three times.

The two former WNBA stars are joined by Swin Cash, who won three WNBA championships with Detroit and Seattle. She also won two NCAA titles at UConn.

The other finalists are DePaul coach Doug Bruno, USA Basketball national team director Carol Callan, former NCAA vice president for women's basketball Sue Donohoe, former USOC member and college coach Lucille Kyvallos, official Lisa Mattingly, former Western Kentucky coach Paul Sanderford, Division II coach Bob Schneider, three-time AIAW champion point guard from Delta State Debbie Brock and ESPN Vice President for Programming and Acquisitions Carol Stiff.

In addition to the 12 finals, the Hall of Fame announced that the 1980 U.S. Olympic women's basketball team will be honored as the 2020 Trailblazers of the Game. That team didn't participate in the Olympics because of the American's boycott of the games. That team included Anne Donovan and Carol Blazejowski and was coached by Sue Gunter with Pat Summitt as an assistant coach.

