Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media

Chase Caruso had a hat trick in the first 20 minutes and the Darien boys soccer team romped to a 6-0 victory over New Britain in the first round of the CIAC Class LL tournament on Tuesday.

No. 8 Darien (10-2-5) will now square off against No. 9 Ridgefield (11-3-4) in the second round at 2 p.m., Thursday at DHS.