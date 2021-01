GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored 25 poin ts and grabbed 15 rebounds for her 16th career double-double and No. 14 Mississippi State turned back Florida 68-54 on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs took the lead for good when six different players scored, three of them hitting 3-pointers, in a 15-2 run in the first quarter. But the Gators hung around by getting to the foul line while the Bulldogs only shot 44% (23 of 63) from the field, hitting 5 of 18 behind the arc.