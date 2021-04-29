Skip to main content
Sports

Carolina 3, Detroit 1

Detroit 0 1 0 1
Carolina 0 2 1 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Carolina, Skjei 3 (Aho, Teravainen), 4:40. 2, Carolina, Foegele 10 (Pesce), 13:29. 3, Detroit, Vrana 17, 17:31.

Third Period_4, Carolina, Teravainen 3 (Svechnikov, Aho), 9:48.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-6-3_17. Carolina 6-16-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 9-10-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Carolina, Reimer 14-5-2 (17-16).

A_4,987 (18,680). T_2:24.

Referees_Dean Morton, Furman South. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Jonny Murray.

