Carolina 2, Detroit 1

Carolina 0 1 1 — 2 Detroit 0 0 1 — 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Carolina, Hamilton 3, 15:13 (sh). Third Period_2, Carolina, Niederreiter 12 (Aho, Slavin), 1:37. 3, Detroit, Mantha 8 (Glendening, Hronek), 19:50. Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-8-12_32. Detroit 9-7-10_26. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 1; Detroit 0 of 2. Goalies_Carolina, Nedeljkovic 6-2-1 (26 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Bernier 7-6-0 (32-30). A_0 (20,000). T_2:23. Referees_Chris Lee, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Dan Kelly.