Carmichael, Covert, Hill make centennial Hall of Fame class

Wide receiver Harold Carmichael and offensive tackles Winston Hill and Jim Covert are the latest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's centennial class.

After the hall announced over the weekend the election of coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson as part of the special class celebrating the NFL's 100th season, it revealed three more selections Wednesday morning. Ten more are upcoming.

At 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, Carmichael was something very new to pro football. He used his height, long arms and strong hands to dominate smaller defenders — which meant just about everyone — from 1971-84. He made 590 catches for 8,985 yards, a 15.2 average, and had 79 TD receptions in a mostly run-oriented league.

Hill was the powerhouse blocker for the New York Jets who stunned Baltimore in the third Super Bowl, considered the biggest upset in league history. Behind Hill, who played 15 seasons, the Jets used their running game to keep the Colts off-balance. Joe Namath has called Hill “one of the biggest reasons we won that game.”

Covert spent eight seasons in Chicago and was the top offensive lineman on the great 1985 Bears team that won the championship. Against pass rushers already in the Canton, Ohio, shrine such as Lee Roy Selmon and Lawrence Taylor, Covert allowed a mere 4 1-2 sacks. He was voted a Bears captain in his second season.

