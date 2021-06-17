Carlisle steps down as Mavs' coach, one day after GM departs TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 5:26 p.m.
Rick Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days.
Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization.